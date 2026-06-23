Expedition Unknown | 6/23/26

Adventure, mystery, and plenty of laughs were on the table as Elliott caught up with Josh Gates, the longtime host of Expedition Unknown, to talk about the upcoming season of the hit series. Known for traveling the globe in search of lost relics, unsolved mysteries, and legendary treasures, Gates shared what fans can expect from his latest adventures, along with details about his upcoming live show in Las Vegas.

The conversation also turned personal, with Josh talking about what he enjoys doing whenever he visits Las Vegas. Elliott brought his own treasure-hunting spirit to the interview, sharing how Josh’s work inspired him to dig into the past—including tracking down old Instagram photos of the Discovery Channel host to uncover the stories behind them. It made for a fun and unique conversation about curiosity, adventure, and the thrill of discovering hidden pieces of history.