eXp Realty | Yvonne Khoo PC | 11/11/25

This Thanksgiving, Realtor Yvonne Khoo and Hugo Riquelme of Bagel Cafe are spreading holiday cheer with their “Win a Pie” community giveaway. Families in Las Vegas can enter for a chance to pick up a delicious pie while learning how simple, no-pressure conversations about real estate can help guide their next home decisions.

Yvonne’s approach highlights her dedication to the local community and her passion for helping clients make smart moves in the housing market. Meanwhile, Bagel Cafe adds a warm, local touch, making this giveaway a festive, meaningful way to connect with neighbors and celebrate the season. For more information, visit khoogroupexp.com .

This segment is paid for by Yvonne Khoo PC