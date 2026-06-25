EVO Las Vegas | 6/25/26

Evolution Championship Series returns to the Las Vegas Convention Center June 26 through 28, bringing thousands of players and fans from around the world together for the ultimate fighting game festival.

Known as the largest and longest-running event of its kind, Evo combines elite competition with a celebration of gaming culture. This year’s event features fan-selected Arena Finals matchups, making it one of the most community-driven editions yet.

Beyond the battles, attendees can explore the Evo Museum, Artist Alley, Evo Arcade, cosplay showcases, and interactive experiences. With competition, creativity, and community all under one roof, Evo continues to be a global phenomenon and a major Las Vegas event.