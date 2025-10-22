Everything On The Menu | 10/22/25

WWE superstar Braun Strowman is bringing his legendary appetite to the airwaves with USA Network’s “Everything On The Menu with Braun Strowman.” Elliott caught up with Braun to talk about the show, which takes him from greasy spoons to Michelin-starred restaurants in eight cities, including Las Vegas, Chicago, and New Orleans.

Fans will see Braun not just demolish dishes but connect with chefs, uncover local culinary treasures, and rank his favorites from each city’s iconic flavors. Known for his WWE feats as a Universal Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and two-time Raw Tag Team Champion, Braun is now flexing his taste buds with the same intensity that made him a wrestling icon. This eight-city culinary adventure proves that the “Monster Among Men” is just as unstoppable at the table as he is in the ring.