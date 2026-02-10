Ethel M Chocolates | 2/10/26

Valentine’s season just got sweeter! Ethel M Chocolates is celebrating 45 years of crafting world-class chocolates in the Vegas Valley and kicking off their 12th Annual Lights of Love in the Cactus Garden with half a million twinkling lights starting Feb. 6. Visitors can shop for romantic chocolate gifts at multiple locations, including new stores in Downtown Summerlin and Town Square.

But the fun doesn’t stop there, we put our taste buds to the test in a “Love is Blind” game, where we were blindfolded and challenged to guess chocolates by flavor! Don’t miss this multi-sensorial Valentine’s Chocolate Tasting, available at the Flagship Store in Henderson Feb. 6–16. Sweet, fun, and totally Instagram-worthy!