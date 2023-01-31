Ethel M® Chocolates | 1/31/23

The “Lights of Love” display will begin on Friday, February 3 continuing until Valentine’s Day on February 14, with the display open from 5.00 p.m. – 10.00 p.m. each night. This year, all entries will require a $1.00 fee per person, with all proceeds benefiting local organizations Help of Southern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank.
Posted at 10:21 AM, Jan 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-31 13:21:53-05
