Esmeralda Gallemore| 3/7/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado chats with Esmeralda Gallemore, a nutrition and eye health expert, discusses the impacts of social media usage among youth, sharing advice for parents to foster healthier digital habits.#PaidForContent
Posted at 10:56 AM, Mar 07, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-07 13:56:05-05

Esmeralda Gallemore, a respected figure in nutrition and eye health, explores practical strategies for promoting healthy online behaviors and fostering real-world connections, drawing from her extensive experience in both clinical research and holistic health coaching.

With recent debates surrounding social media regulations, Esmeralda shares the potential impacts of legislative actions and the vital role parents play in guiding their children through the digital world.

