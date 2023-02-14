Ericka Malone | 2/14/23

In honor of Black History Month, the Morning Blend will highlight black-owned professionals and businesses. Today we spoke with NAACP Image Award Nominee Ericka Malone. She is the Writer and Executive Producer of "Remember Me: The Mahalia Jackson Story" and is nominated for Outstanding Breakthrough Creative along with two other nominations.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-14 13:48:02-05
