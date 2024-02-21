Eric Ita | 2/21/24

Meet Eric Ita, he's got a knack for dog training and a passion for personal fulfillment. As a dog behaviorist and content creator, Eric offers advice on training techniques and behavior modification strategies, to help dog owners achieve harmony with their furry companions.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-21 13:47:37-05
