Equilora | 9/30/25

This year’s Equilora Fashion Showcase and Holiday Gala promises to dazzle Las Vegas with an unforgettable evening on December 20th. Guests will enjoy stunning runway presentations from celebrity designers including the world-renowned Michael Cinco, known for his breathtaking couture creations.

Adding to the magic, America’s Got Talent winner Kodi Lee will take the stage, bringing his incredible voice and inspiring story to the spotlight. Beyond the glamour, this event celebrates the talents and achievements of individuals with disabilities while supporting Families for Effective Autism Treatment of Southern Nevada. Funds raised help provide resources and programs for individuals impacted by Autism Spectrum Disorder and their families, making the night both meaningful and memorable.