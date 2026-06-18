Environmental Defense Fund | 6/18/26

Ten years after the passage of the Toxic Substances Control Act, the nation’s primary chemical safety law is once again at the center of debate. Designed to regulate potentially harmful chemicals found in everyday products, the law has played a major role in strengthening public health protections over the last decade. Now, new proposals under consideration have sparked concern among environmental and health advocates who warn the changes could weaken those safeguards.

Sarah Vogel, Senior Vice President at the Environmental Defense Fund, discussed the potential impact of these proposed changes and why experts believe strong oversight remains critical. The conversation also highlighted the personal story of former Nevada State Senator and veteran Dr. Pat Spearman, who experienced serious health consequences after exposure to asbestos while working at the Pentagon. Advocates say her story is a reminder of why chemical safety protections remain an important issue for communities nationwide.

This segment is paid for by the Environmental Defense Fund