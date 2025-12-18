Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Enchant Christmas | 12/18/25

Experience the magic at Enchant Christmas Las Vegas at the Ballpark — featuring dazzling lights, ice skating, Santa’s Village, festive treats, and fun for all ages.
Enchant Christmas Lights Up Las Vegas
Step into a holiday wonderland at Enchant Christmas Las Vegas, the award‑winning seasonal experience now open at the Las Vegas Ballpark. Wander through the world’s largest Christmas light maze and explore glowing trails filled with sparkling displays and storybook charm. Glide across a real ice skating trail under twinkling lights, laugh your way down the snow slide, and visit Santa in his festive village for photos and memories.

Don’t miss the artisan holiday marketplace with unique gifts and seasonal treats, plus special theme nights and photo‑worthy moments at every turn — perfect for family outings, date nights, and making holiday memories that last.

