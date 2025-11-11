Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Enchant | 11/11/25

Las Vegas locals and visitors can experience a magical Night of the Nutcrackers at Enchant Christmas, now back at Las Vegas Ballpark.
Enchant Returns to Las Vegas with New Holiday Theme
Posted

Enchant Christmas is returning to Las Vegas Ballpark® at Downtown Summerlin® from November 21 to December 28, 2025, with a brand-new Night of the Nutcrackers theme.

Guests can explore larger-than-life light sculptures, glide along the ice-skating trail, and enjoy a full lineup of festive concessions. This marks the fourth year of Enchant Christmas in Las Vegas, bringing a magical holiday experience for the entire family.

Tickets start at $35 and are available now at GoFevo.com. Don’t miss this dazzling holiday tradition!

