Ellis Island | 5/15/26

National BBQ Day is about to get deliciously messy at The Front Yard with the upcoming “I Don’t Give a Fork” event on May 16 at 5 p.m. Christopher Goss and Matthew Chacho swung by to preview the hands-on dining experience featuring endless smoked meats served family-style, classic BBQ sides, and a complimentary pint included with admission.

Guests are encouraged to skip the utensils and fully lean into the backyard BBQ vibe. There’s also an optional all-you-can-drink beer package available for an additional charge. The chefs also gave us a look at some of the dishes featured on the menu and why this event is designed to be a fun, casual celebration of great barbecue.