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Ellis Island | 5/15/26

National BBQ Day gets messy in the best way with The Front Yard’s “I Don’t Give a Fork” event featuring endless smoked meats, BBQ sides, beer, and no utensils required.
The Front Yard Hosts “I Don’t Give a Fork” BBQ Celebration
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National BBQ Day is about to get deliciously messy at The Front Yard with the upcoming “I Don’t Give a Fork” event on May 16 at 5 p.m. Christopher Goss and Matthew Chacho swung by to preview the hands-on dining experience featuring endless smoked meats served family-style, classic BBQ sides, and a complimentary pint included with admission.

Guests are encouraged to skip the utensils and fully lean into the backyard BBQ vibe. There’s also an optional all-you-can-drink beer package available for an additional charge. The chefs also gave us a look at some of the dishes featured on the menu and why this event is designed to be a fun, casual celebration of great barbecue.

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