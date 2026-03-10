Elliott Makes Friends | 3/10/26

Vegas can be tough when it comes to making friends, thanks to its transient nature—but Elliott decided to challenge that. He put himself out there, exploring new activities to see who and what he might discover. At Oasis Pottery, he got his hands dirty throwing clay and meeting fellow creatives. At Vegas Homebrew, he learned the art of making beer at home while connecting with other enthusiasts. And at the Red Rock Audubon, he embraced the calm of birdwatching while meeting nature-loving locals. Elliott realized that only by stepping outside his comfort zone and trying new things could he truly reap the rewards of unexpected friendships and experiences.