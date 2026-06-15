Elizabeth Werner | 6/15/26

With school out and summer officially underway, families are looking for creative ways to keep children active, entertained, and engaged during the long break. From outdoor games and sports activities to imaginative toys and interactive play experiences, there are plenty of options to help kids make the most of their summer vacation. Finding the right balance between active play and downtime can help create memorable experiences for children of all ages.

Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner joined the show to discuss some of the latest summer toy trends and family-friendly activities. The conversation focused on encouraging outdoor play, promoting safety during summer adventures, and finding engaging indoor options for quieter moments. Whether families are heading outside for fun in the sun or looking for ways to stay entertained at home, there are plenty of opportunities to keep kids learning, moving, and having fun all season long.

This segment is paid for by Walgreens, Jazwares, Universal Products & Experiences and Spin Master