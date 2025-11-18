Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Elizabeth Werner | 11/18/25

Child lifestyle expert Elizabeth Werner shares this year’s hottest toys, from imaginative creations to educational tech, making it easy for parents to find the perfect gifts without the holiday hassle.
Holiday Toy Trends 2025: Expert Picks for Every Kid
Posted

The countdown to the holidays has begun, and Elizabeth Werner is here to showcase toys that will delight kids of all ages.

For young artists and creators, she highlights the season’s best arts and activities sets. Imaginative inventors can explore must-have toys that turn playtime into epic adventures.

And for tiny tech enthusiasts, Elizabeth presents high-tech, educational options that combine learning with fun. With her curated picks, parents can shop smart, skip the stress, and ensure every gift brings smiles this season.

This segment is paid for by Spinmaster, Tonies, Fisher Price, Thames & Kosmos

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo