Elemental Dance Company | 2/11/26

Elemental Dance Company is proving that dance can be more than movement — it can be storytelling with heart. Founding Artistic Director Kimberly Fedele-Kaye and Rehearsal Director Kedric Bateman share how this nonprofit company uses contemporary dance to explore real human experiences and meaningful themes that resonate with audiences across Las Vegas. The company’s upcoming shows on February 14th and 15th promise an immersive experience filled with powerful choreography, emotion, and artistry.