Electronic Payments Coalition | 2/10/26

2/10/26

Credit union leaders explain how these trusted institutions help families access credit, protect their finances, and plan for long-term stability. #PaidForContent
How Credit Unions Deliver Real, Everyday Value for Consumers
Americans are looking for safe, reliable ways to manage their money and access credit without added strain. Leaders from America’s Credit Unions and the Defense Credit Union Council are speaking out about how credit unions continue to support families, veterans, and underserved communities.

Data shows they provide billions of dollars in measurable consumer benefits every year and reinvest earnings into fraud protection, cybersecurity, rewards programs, and services designed to keep members financially secure. From expanding branches in low- and middle-income communities to offering specialized support for military families and veterans, credit unions play a key role in financial stability.

This segment is paid for by Electronic Payments Coalition

