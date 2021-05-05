El Luchador Mexican Kitchen| 05/05/21

Are you planning a home fiesta for this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration? See how to create the perfect margarita with a little help from El Luchador Mexican Kitchen.
Videos
Making the Perfect Margarita
Posted at 1:14 PM, May 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-05 16:14:03-04
Are you planning a home fiesta for this year's Cinco de Mayo celebration? See how to create the perfect margarita with a little help from El Luchador Mexican Kitchen.
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.