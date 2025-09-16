Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

El Dorado Cantina | 9/16/25

El Dorado Cantina is serving up award-winning tableside guacamole and tasty specials for National Guacamole Day, alongside their Tacos &amp; Tequila Tuesday offerings.
Celebrate National Guacamole Day at El Dorado Cantina
Posted
and last updated

This National Guacamole Day, El Dorado Cantina is the ultimate destination for guacamole lovers. Restaurant Manager, Justin Hendryx invites guests to enjoy their award-winning tableside guacamole, freshly prepared right at your table for the perfect blend of flavor and flair.

The celebration coincides with Tacos & Tequila Tuesday, featuring $6 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $5 street tacos, making it the ideal night out for fans of bold flavors and festive vibes. Whether you’re in for the guacamole, the tacos, or the tequila, El Dorado Cantina delivers a memorable dining experience that brings friends, flavor, and fun together.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo