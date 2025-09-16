El Dorado Cantina | 9/16/25

This National Guacamole Day, El Dorado Cantina is the ultimate destination for guacamole lovers. Restaurant Manager, Justin Hendryx invites guests to enjoy their award-winning tableside guacamole, freshly prepared right at your table for the perfect blend of flavor and flair.

The celebration coincides with Tacos & Tequila Tuesday, featuring $6 shots of Don Julio 1942 and $5 street tacos, making it the ideal night out for fans of bold flavors and festive vibes. Whether you’re in for the guacamole, the tacos, or the tequila, El Dorado Cantina delivers a memorable dining experience that brings friends, flavor, and fun together.

