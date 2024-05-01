Watch Now
Morning Blend

Actions

Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program | 5/1/24

There is an urgent need for more CASA volunteers to speak on behalf of abused and neglected children. #PaidForContent
Posted at 12:53 PM, May 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-01 15:53:59-04

CASA which is part of the Family Division of the Eighth Judicial District Court, recruits, screens, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of foster children in Clark County.

The advocates represent the children in school, child and family team meetings, and in court.

Volunteering for the program involves a two-year commitment and a willingness to spend quality time with the children and advocate for them.

Felicia Ceberio, CASA Volunteer, and Diamond, who has received CASA Support in the past, joined us to discuss the program and its impact on their lives.

For more information, click here.

 This segment is paid for by Eighth Judicial District Court CASA Program

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo