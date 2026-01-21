Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Egglands Best | 1/21/26

Sticking to New Year health goals doesn’t have to be complicated. Registered Dietitian Dawn Jackson Blatner shares how simple meal prep and smart ingredient choices can make healthy living easier.
New Year Nutrition with Dawn Jackson Blatner
A new year often brings new health goals, but Dawn Jackson Blatner says success starts with keeping things simple. From quick meal prep to choosing nutrient-dense staples, she emphasizes that healthy habits shouldn’t take over your entire weekend.

Small, manageable steps can make a big impact when it comes to consistency.She also highlights Eggland’s Best eggs as a nutrition-packed option that fits easily into busy lifestyles.

To inspire even more people, Eggland’s Best has partnered with Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, celebrating everyday champions with special promotions and signed swag. It’s all about fueling your goals — one smart choice at a time.

This segment is paid for by Egglands Best

