A new year often brings new health goals, but Dawn Jackson Blatner says success starts with keeping things simple. From quick meal prep to choosing nutrient-dense staples, she emphasizes that healthy habits shouldn’t take over your entire weekend.

Small, manageable steps can make a big impact when it comes to consistency.She also highlights Eggland’s Best eggs as a nutrition-packed option that fits easily into busy lifestyles.

To inspire even more people, Eggland’s Best has partnered with Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky, celebrating everyday champions with special promotions and signed swag. It’s all about fueling your goals — one smart choice at a time.

This segment is paid for by Egglands Best