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Educate The Realm | 5/18/26

Educate The Realm celebrates Clark County teachers going above and beyond for their students and recognizes their efforts.
Honoring Local Teachers Making a Lasting Impact
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Every day, Clark County School District teachers go the extra mile — mentoring, inspiring, and shaping the future one student at a time. Through Educate The Realm, these dedicated educators are being recognized for the powerful impact they make both inside and outside the classroom.

Each honored teacher receives special recognition along with tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game, giving them a well-deserved moment in the spotlight. It’s a meaningful way to say thank you to the everyday heroes helping our community grow stronger and brighter for the next generation.

This segment was paid for by Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silverton Casino Lodge, and the Clark County School District

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