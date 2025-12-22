Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Educate The Realm | 12/22/25

Every day, Clark County School District educators lift up their students with passion, patience, and unwavering commitment. Educate the Realm celebrates these remarkable teachers.
Educate the Realm: Honoring the Teachers Who Inspire Us
Across Southern Nevada, CCSD teachers are shaping futures with creativity, compassion, and an extraordinary dedication to their students. Educate the Realm shines a spotlight on these everyday heroes — educators who go the extra mile, bring learning to life, and strengthen our community through their work. This recognition honors those who don’t just teach, but inspire, mentor, and transform the lives entrusted to them.

Each featured teacher receives a moment in the spotlight, special acknowledgement, and tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game as a heartfelt thank-you for all they do. It’s a celebration of their passion and the powerful role they play in building a brighter, stronger future for every student in the realm.

This segment is sponsored by Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silverton Casino Lodge, and the Clark County School District

