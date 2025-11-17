Educate The Realm | 11/17/25

Every day, Clark County School District teachers go above and beyond — inspiring, mentoring, and making a difference in the lives of their students. Through Educate The Realm, we’re recognizing these incredible educators who give their all, both in and out of the classroom.

Each honored teacher will receive special recognition, tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game, and a well-deserved moment to shine for their dedication and impact. It’s our way of saying thank you to the heroes behind the lessons, helping our community grow stronger every day.

This segment is sponsored by Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silverton Casino Lodge, and the Clark County School District