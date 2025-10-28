Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Educate The Realm | 10/28/25

In this special series, Educate The Realm, we team up with the Vegas Golden Knights, Silver State Schools Credit Union, and Silverton Casino Lodge to celebrate local educators making a difference in the classroom.
Educate The Realm: Honoring Local Teachers Who Inspire
Teachers are the true champions of our community — and now, we’re giving them their moment to shine! Educate The Realm surprises deserving local educators who go above and beyond for their students with tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game. It’s our way of saying “thank you” for their passion, dedication, and heart. Each month, we visit a local school to recognize one incredible teacher who inspires learning, builds confidence, and makes education magical. With the support of Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silverton Casino Lodge, and the Golden Knights, this program celebrates the heroes shaping the next generation — one classroom at a time.

This segment was paid for by Silver State Schools Credit Union & Silverton Casino Lodge

