Educate the Realm | 1/20/26

Every day across Southern Nevada, Clark County School District educators show up with passion, patience, and an unwavering commitment to their students. Educate the Realm shines a well-deserved spotlight on these remarkable teachers who are shaping futures inside and outside the classroom.

This special recognition honors educators who don’t just teach lessons, but inspire confidence, mentor young minds, and help students reach their full potential. Each featured teacher receives acknowledgement for their incredible work, along with tickets to a Vegas Golden Knights game as a heartfelt thank-you.

This segment is paid for by Silver State Schools Credit Union, Silverton Casino Lodge, and the Clark County School District