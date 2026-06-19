Edu Gaspar | 6/19/26

With the World Cup now underway, Elliott sat down with former Brazil international and Arsenal legend Edu Gaspar, for an in-depth conversation about the tournament and the excitement surrounding the world's biggest sporting event. As a player who competed at the highest level for club and country, Edu shared his perspective on what makes the World Cup such a special and unique competition for players and fans alike.

The interview which took place at The Venetian’s “Quest For The Cup” World Cup themed pop-up in the Yahoo! Sportsbook, which will be a hub for fans during the duration of the tournament also explored Edu’s storied career, his experiences representing Brazil on the international stage, and his time with Arsenal during one of the club’s most memorable eras. For soccer fans, it was a rare chance to hear from one of the sport’s most respected figures.

