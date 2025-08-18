EDO Tapas and Wine | 8/18/25

After seven flavorful years, Las Vegas favorite EDO Tapas and Wine will serve its final dinner in September 2025. Known for its avant-garde approach and vibrant atmosphere, this Chinatown gem has been a go-to for locals and tourists since 2018. Hospitality Partner Joe Mikulich and Chef Roberto Higuera reflect on the restaurant’s innovative dishes, warm community, and loyal guests who made EDO a success. But this is not the end — following a refresh and revamp, Chef Oscar Amador is set to unveil an all-new concept that promises to surprise and delight diners. Fans can savor their favorite plates one last time before EDO’s next delicious chapter begins.