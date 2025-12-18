eBike eCourse | 12/18/25

Electric bikes are becoming a popular and eco-friendly way to get around, especially as more families consider them as holiday gifts. But with more kids and first-time riders hopping on e-bikes without fully understanding the rules of the road, safety concerns are on the rise. That’s why two-wheel enthusiast and safety expert Andria Yu is helping spread awareness about responsible riding during the busy holiday season.

Yu joins the conversation to explain what an e-bike is, share general safety tips for riders, and highlight a new online e-bike safety course created by PeopleForBikes and the Motorcycle Safety Foundation. The course is designed to help riders of all ages better understand safe riding practices, making sure the fun of e-bikes doesn’t come at the cost of safety.

This segment is paid for by eBike eCourse