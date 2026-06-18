Eataly at Park MGM | 6/18/26

Summer celebrations are getting an Italian twist as Eataly Las Vegas prepares to host its free Spritz Festa at Park MGM. The event will spotlight some of the flavors and traditions that make Italian dining so popular, giving guests a chance to enjoy food, drinks, and hands-on experiences in a lively festival atmosphere. Designed as a celebration of summer, the event combines culinary demonstrations with refreshing seasonal cocktails.

Jessica joined Luca Esposito at Eataly to preview what guests can expect, including live mozzarella-making, hands-on cannoli filling, and a showcase of Eataly’s featured food offerings. The segment also highlighted the Spritz side of the celebration, with a step-by-step demonstration showing how to craft one of Italy’s most iconic summer cocktails. With free admission and plenty of interactive experiences, Spritz Festa promises to be a fun and flavorful event for food lovers and cocktail fans alike.