Earthborn Traveling Exhibition | 11/17/21

New Art Exhibition At The Springs Preserve
Posted at 10:09 AM, Nov 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-17 13:09:03-05

Local artist Linda Alterwitz and Montana-based artist Elizabeth Stone will open a new art exhibition at the Springs Preserve this weekend!. “Earthborn: 30 Seconds to 40 Moons" will run Friday through Sunday, through Jan. 9, 2022. For more information, click here.

