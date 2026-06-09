E-40 | 6/9/26

Hip-hop fans are in for a nostalgic summer celebration as E-40, Too $hort, and Ying Yang Twins take over the stage at M Resort Spa Casino on June 13. The throwback concert is part of the resort’s 2026 Concert Series and promises an evening packed with classic anthems that helped define the sound of the late 1990s and 2000s. Fans can expect to hear crowd favorites including “Tell Me When To Go,” “Blow the Whistle,” “The Ghetto,” “Salt Shaker,” and “Wait (The Whisper Song)” as the artists bring their legendary catalogs to Southern Nevada.

Headlined by Bay Area icon E-40, the show reunites some of hip-hop’s most influential voices for a high-energy poolside experience. Too $hort’s pioneering West Coast style and the Ying Yang Twins’ club-shaking crunk hits helped shape an era of rap music that still resonates with fans today. Set against the backdrop of M Resort’s expansive outdoor pool venue, the concert promises immersive visuals, nonstop singalongs, and a celebration of the music that fueled countless parties and summer memories.

