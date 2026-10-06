Dylan Emery | 10/6/26

Looking for the best Halloween toys for kids and creative Halloween gift ideas? Kid-trepreneur Dylan Emery shares four spooky-season finds that combine imagination, creativity and hands-on play, from superhero adventures and zombie target practice to gooey science experiments and Halloween dress-up.

ZipString Aracna: Unleash your inner superhero with the ZipString Aracna, a glow-in-the-dark string-launching webshooter that launches and retracts a loop of string and offers 100+ tricks. zipstring.com

Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow: Get ready for zombie target practice with the Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow Foam Ball Blaster, a pump-action launcher with a scope and five soft foam balls designed for ages 5+. Maxx Action Zombie Crossbow Foam Ball Blaster for Kids, Pump Action Toy Launcher with Scope & 5 Soft Foam Baseballs, Shoots Up to 20 Feet, Ages 5+ - Walmart.com

Crayola Goo Dissection Playset: Slime meets science in the Crayola Goo Dissection Playset, a hands-on STEM and arts-and-crafts activity where kids ages 6+ can create, customize and “dissect” their own goo creations. Crayola Goo Dissection Playset, Science-Themed Slime Kit for Kids, STEM Toy, Less Mess Slime Making, DIY Arts & Crafts Set, Ages 6+ - Walmart.com

Fantasma Kids’ Magician Costume & Magic Kit: Halloween becomes the show with magician dress-up and magic-trick kits that let kids step into the spotlight with hats, capes, wands and magic tricks for imaginative pretend play. Walmart currently offers several kids’ magician costume and magic-kit options. Fantasma Toys - Deluxe Top Hat Show

Dylan Emery and his mom, home improvement and lifestyle expert Kathryn Emery, are also pros at transforming their garage into an epic DIY haunted house, sharing creative Halloween decorating ideas, spooky DIY projects and inspiration families can recreate at home.

Together, these Halloween toys, STEM activities, creative playsets, superhero toys, slime kits and Halloween costume ideas for kids bring more play to spooky season, long after the trick-or-treat candy is gone.

Dylan Emery, Kid-trepreneur appears nationwide on TV showing off product finds kids will love, from a kid! He is the ultimate kid reporter. For more visit www.mrdylanemery.com or follow him on socials @mrdylanemery.

This segment is paid for by Be The Best Home