DWTS Pro : Allen Genkin | 8/17/26

Allen Genkin joined us for an exclusive interview to talk about his experience competing on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro. The rising dancer shared what the opportunity has meant to him, reflected on his journey so far and even showed us a few of his signature moves.

But there’s much more to Allen’s story than what happens in the ballroom. He has overcome cancer, while also navigating the heartbreaking loss of his mother and his own struggles with depression and mental health. Through it all, Allen says dance became an important part of his life and helped him find a path forward.

We also got the chance to know Allen beyond the competition and hear about the perseverance, passion and personal experiences that brought him to this moment. Catch Dancing with the Stars: The Next Pro Monday nights on ABC.

