Dwight Little | 10/13/25

Elliott chats with Dwight Little, acclaimed Hollywood director of films like Halloween 4 and Phantom of the Opera, takes readers inside the highs and lows of Tinseltown in his memoir, Still Rolling: Inside the Hollywood Dream Factory.

With an extensive career directing for Warner Brothers, 20th Century Fox, Columbia Pictures, and hit TV shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Bones, Arrow, and 24, Dwight reveals the creative battles, studio politics, and actor antics that shaped his career.

His memoir delivers a mix of humor and brutal honesty, giving fans a front-row seat to the unpredictable world of filmmaking. From horror classics to studio dramas, Dwight’s stories provide a unique insider perspective on Hollywood’s dream factory.