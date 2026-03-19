Dress for Success | 3/19/26

Dress for Success Southern Nevada is inviting the community to shop for a cause at its upcoming “Fill A Bag” Sale on March 21. Board Member Kassidy Krystek joined us to share how the event offers a unique opportunity to refresh your wardrobe while supporting a meaningful mission. For $50, shoppers can fill a tote bag with clothing, with additional options like shoes and purses available separately.

Proceeds from the sale directly support Dress for Success Southern Nevada’s work helping women achieve economic independence through career development, job readiness programs, and professional attire.