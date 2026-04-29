Drag Brunch Debuts at Rio Las Vegas | 4/29/26

A brand-new drag brunch spectacle is hitting Las Vegas as “Faaabulous!” opens May 2 at The Venue inside Masquerade Village at Rio Hotel & Casino. This one-of-a-kind production blends live singing, pop hits, Broadway favorites, and playful comedy into a dynamic 70-minute experience that delivers both vocal talent and over-the-top fun.

Guests can enjoy a full brunch experience with tiered trays, a buffet, and bottomless mimosas included with every ticket. Shows run every Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., making it perfect for celebrations like birthdays, bachelorette parties, or group outings. Tickets start at $74.98 and include a meet-and-greet with the queens, plus free parking and optional upgrades.

