Dr. Tina Koopersmith | 5/1/26

Dr. Tina Koopersmith, founder of the West Coast Women’s Reproductive Center, has built a remarkable career focused on advancing women’s health through innovation, compassion, and global outreach. Her work extends far beyond traditional practice, incorporating a holistic approach to care while addressing complex reproductive health challenges. Through her leadership, she has helped shape conversations around access, education, and empowerment for women worldwide.

Now entering a new chapter, Dr. Koopersmith is expanding her global health mission, working across diverse cultures and communities to tackle pressing medical disparities. Her international efforts are driven by a commitment to improving care and outcomes while learning from different healthcare systems around the world. As she continues this journey, her work highlights the importance of collaboration, cultural understanding, and forward-thinking solutions in modern medicine.

This segment is paid for by Top Talent Agency