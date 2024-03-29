Watch Now
Dr. Kyle Daigle LLC| 3/29/24

"Las Vegas Morning Blend" hosts, Elliott Bambrough and Jessica Rosado. are joined by Dr. Kyle Daigle, chiropractor and author, shares approaches to treating children with developmental disorders, traumatic brain injuries, and chronic pain. #PaidForContent
Posted at 11:00 AM, Mar 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-29 14:00:16-04

In his latest book, Dr. Kyle Daigle provides invaluable guidance for parents navigating the challenges of raising children with developmental disorders such as Autism.

Drawing from his extensive experience and expertise, Dr. Daigle shares cutting-edge strategies and innovative therapies aimed at addressing underlying issues and improving overall mental health in children. Through a holistic approach that combines advanced technology, laboratory testing, and personalized treatment plans, Dr. Daigle empowers parents to help their children regain their voice and unlock their full potential.

