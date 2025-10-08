Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Downtown Summerlin | 10/8/25

The 29th annual Summerlin Festival of Arts is back October 10–12, 2025, at Downtown Summerlin®, showcasing more than 100 fine artists and craftsmen in a vibrant, family-friendly celebration of creativity.
Summerlin Festival of Arts Returns to Downtown Summerlin This October
Now in its 29th year, the beloved Summerlin Festival of Arts returns to Downtown Summerlin October 10–12, 2025. From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day, guests can browse and shop from more than 100 talented fine artists and craftsmen, all hand-selected by a jury of local art experts. The festival transforms The Lawn and Pavilion into a bustling hub of creativity, offering everything from paintings and ceramics to jewelry and photography.

With free entry and free parking, the festival is one of the valley’s most anticipated cultural events of the year. Families can enjoy a lively, welcoming atmosphere filled with live entertainment, interactive experiences, and endless opportunities to connect with the local art community.

