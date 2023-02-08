Dorot Gardens, Farm Rich, Wholly Veggie, & Michters | 2/8/23
Chef Cindi Avila joins us with tips to make your football party a super one, just in time for the Big Game this Sunday. #PaidForContent
Posted at 10:48 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 13:48:06-05
Chef Cindi Avila joins us with tips to make your football party this Sunday, a super one. For more on the products seen here, please visit: DorotGardens.com FarmRich.com WhollyVeggie.com Michters.com
This segment is paid for by Dorot Gardens, Farm Rich, Wholly Veggie, and Michters
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.