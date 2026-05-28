DoorDash Reservations | 5/28/26

Food lovers across the valley can officially start making dinner plans because Three Square Food Bank is bringing back Las Vegas Restaurant Week from June 1 through June 12. Will Edwards, Philanthropy Officer at Three Square and Soulbelly BBQ chef and owner Bruce Kalman, joined the show to talk about how some of Southern Nevada’s top restaurants are teaming up to serve incredible three-course meals while helping families in need at the same time. A portion of proceeds from participating restaurants goes directly toward providing wholesome meals throughout the community.

The annual event has become one of the city’s tastiest traditions, giving diners the perfect excuse to try new restaurants, revisit old favorites, and support a meaningful cause with every bite. From upscale dining experiences to local hotspots, Restaurant Week continues to showcase the incredible food scene that makes Las Vegas unique — all while helping fight hunger across Southern Nevada.

This segment is paid for by DoorDash Reservations