DoorDash Reservations | 5/27/26

Foodies across Southern Nevada can officially get excited because Las Vegas Restaurant Week is back June 1 through June 12. The annual event brings together local chefs, restaurants, and Three Square Food Bank to help fight hunger one delicious meal at a time. Diners can enjoy special three-course menus and exclusive promotions at participating restaurants throughout the valley, with portions of proceeds helping provide wholesome meals for families in need.

Featured restaurants this year include Yukon Pizza in the historic Huntridge neighborhood, known for pizzas made with a 125-year-old heirloom sourdough starter. During Restaurant Week, Yukon Pizza will donate $2 from every Stewart Pizza sold to Three Square. Meanwhile, Palate in the Arts District is offering a special $60 prix fixe dinner menu, with $5 from each dinner benefiting the food bank. It’s the perfect excuse to explore Las Vegas’ incredible food scene while giving back to the community.

This segment is paid for by DoorDash Reservations