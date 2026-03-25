Doctors PR | 3/25/26

Facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jeannie Khavkin from Nuance Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery in Las Vegas is introducing a next-generation approach to facial rejuvenation. The treatment, known as Quantum RF by InMode, uses advanced radio frequency technology to target loose skin and improve definition in the face and neck.

Unlike traditional procedures, this minimally invasive option offers noticeable tightening and contouring without the need for extensive recovery time. Patients are seeing smoother, more youthful-looking results while getting back to their routine quickly. It’s a modern solution for anyone looking to refresh their appearance without going under the knife.

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