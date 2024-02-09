Dj Irie | 2/9/24

Prepare for an unforgettable Super Bowl Week in Las Vegas as DJ Irie, celebrated DJ and philanthropist, takes center stage at some of the biggest events in town. The events include Shaqs Fun House, Si The Party, and Gronk Beach.
Posted at 11:32 AM, Feb 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-09 14:32:18-05
