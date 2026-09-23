DJ DRGN | 9/23/26

Las Vegas has no shortage of DJs and electronic music talent—but Jeremiah Klein is starting his journey at an age when most kids are just discovering their musical taste. At just 14 years old, the Las Vegas artist known as DRGN is already DJing, producing original music and studying music at UNLV. Jeremiah joined us to talk about how he got started, his love of EDM and what makes Las Vegas such an exciting place to pursue music.

Jeremiah also gave us a taste of his sound with a live two-minute DJ and instrumental performance, showcasing the creativity he’s already bringing to his music. From learning the craft and creating original tracks to figuring out where he wants to take DRGN next, Jeremiah is part of a new generation of young Las Vegas artists making their mark on the city’s music scene.

