Disneyland Resort | 10/14/25

Disneyland is celebrating 70 incredible years of joy, imagination, and timeless memories. Ambassador Jada Young joined us to talk about the milestone anniversary and all the exciting experiences happening across the resort — from nostalgic parades and new shows to delicious themed treats and limited-edition merchandise. As a special surprise, Mickey Mouse joined Jada during the interview, reminding everyone that the magic of Disney is as strong as ever. Whether you’re planning your first visit or your 100th, there’s never been a better time to make new memories at the Disneyland Resort!

This segment was paid for by Disneyland Resort