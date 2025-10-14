Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Disneyland Resort | 10/14/25

Disneyland Resort Ambassador Jada Young stopped by the studio to invite everyone to join in celebrating the 70th anniversary of the Happiest Place on Earth — and she wasn’t alone! Minnie Mouse made a surprise appearance to share the magic and smiles with fans of all ages.
Disneyland Resort Celebrates 70 Magical Years
Disneyland is celebrating 70 incredible years of joy, imagination, and timeless memories. Ambassador Jada Young joined us to talk about the milestone anniversary and all the exciting experiences happening across the resort — from nostalgic parades and new shows to delicious themed treats and limited-edition merchandise. As a special surprise, Mickey Mouse joined Jada during the interview, reminding everyone that the magic of Disney is as strong as ever. Whether you’re planning your first visit or your 100th, there’s never been a better time to make new memories at the Disneyland Resort!

