Morning Blend

Disney Store | 11/5/25

Tech and lifestyle expert Cassie Slane shares her top Disney Store toy picks for 2025, highlighting gifts that inspire imagination, interactive play, and timeless fun for kids of all ages. #PaidForContent
Gifts for Kids: Disney Store Holiday Preview
Disney Store is ready for the holidays with toys that spark joy and creativity. Cassie Slane spotlights top picks like the Belle Singing Tea Cart, Frozen 2 Castle Play Set, Toy Story Talking Action Figures, Snow White Holiday Doll, and high-energy favorites like the Spider-Man Bubble Car and Mickey Mouse Speedster Racers.

Perfect for interactive play, magical moments, or collectible keepsakes, these gifts are designed to delight kids of all ages. Visit DisneyStore.com for more.

This segment is paid for by the Disney Store

